Blogging For Writers: 3 Tips To Make Your Blog Profitable

Writers start blogs because they’ve been told that they “should” have one. Yes, it’s a great idea, but if all you want is a one-page calling card, there are many free service providers who’ll create a one-pager for you. Alternatively, use the profile page on a social media network as your calling card.

Blogging can be an excellent hobby, but if you’re using a blog to promote your writing services or books, be clear about that. It’s useful to write down WHY you’re blogging — create your own “mission.”

