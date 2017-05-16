Angela Booth

Blogging Income: Sell On Your Blog In 24 Hours

Over the past few weeks in Team Up, I’ve been working with several writers who want to make money online. They’re setting up blogs, and they were shocked when I pushed them to create a blogging income immediately. One student, who was new to the training, already had a blog. Sort of. He’d been “developing” his blog for four months; the blog wasn’t yet live.

He highlighted a problem many bloggers face: how do they monetize their blog?

The answer? It doesn’t matter, as long as you do it immediately.

Posted by on May 16, 2017

