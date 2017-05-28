Essential Writing Tip: Double Your Income In Ten Minutes (Or Less)

“But my clients won’t pay more.”

You may be right. If you’ve positioned yourself as a generic “writer”, you’re attracting clients who are on a strict budget. These clients often advertise for writers. Improve your lead-generating skills, and you’ll find that 90% (or more) of writing jobs which are never advertised.

On the other hand, you may be wrong.

Raise your prices by ten per cent today — or raise them by more, if you’re confident. I encouraged one of my students to triple his fees — he was charging $30 an hour. It was a battle to get him to do this. Finally he did. No one complained. Indeed, one client told him he’d pay more, because my student provided VALUE.