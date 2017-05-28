Angela Booth

Essential Writing Tip: Double Your Income In Ten Minutes (Or Less)

“But my clients won’t pay more.”

You may be right. If you’ve positioned yourself as a generic “writer”, you’re attracting clients who are on a strict budget. These clients often advertise for writers. Improve your lead-generating skills, and you’ll find that 90% (or more) of writing jobs which are never advertised.

On the other hand, you may be wrong.

Raise your prices by ten per cent today — or raise them by more, if you’re confident. I encouraged one of my students to triple his fees — he was charging $30 an hour. It was a battle to get him to do this. Finally he did. No one complained. Indeed, one client told him he’d pay more, because my student provided VALUE.

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

Posted by on May 28, 2017

