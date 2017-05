In a recently writers’ group meeting the five of us who are fighting the battle of the indie author discussed why we feel that we’re “not doing enough.” When you’re an indie, there’s just you. You make all the decisions, and if your self-publishing program falters or flounders, you may feel that it’s all your fault.

Every author has times when life gets in the way of your writing. You’re just too busy, and too stressed, to write.