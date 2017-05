A “concept” is combo of an idea and a plan, and it’s short.

A concept can be anything at all, and it can apply to almost anything at all. You have ideas all the time. The benefit of creating a concept after you get an idea, is that it’s easy to work with concepts and test them for value. You can test your concept, by doing some research and by talking with others.

At this early stage, you also create the marketing concept. A marketing concept is essential to promoting anything successfully.