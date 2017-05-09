Angela Booth

New Program: Fiction: How To Write In Scenes (Prelaunch Offering)

Write fiction readers LOVE

Consumers today have endless indoor entertainment options. Aside from an endless choice of millions of books, they can watch movies anywhere, anytime. They can binge on Netflix for an entire weekend if they wish, or play video games for days.

The entertainments which win millions of readers and viewers have one thing in common: they’re engrossing. Readers can’t stop reading; viewers can’t stop watching. What makes them engrossing? One thing: scenes.

Bestselling fiction is written in scenes today. Popular moves and TV shows, ditto. Video games? Ditto again. Scenes drag you in. You’re there — they create perfect escapes from stressful lives.

