Secrets Of Bestselling Fiction (New Program)

You’re an author of fiction; new or aspiring. One of your biggest challenges is keeping your readers entertained. Does your reader read your entire novel? If he doesn’t, your payments for Pages Read in Kindle Unlimited will suffer — as will any chance you have of that reader buying your next novel.

Let’s look at how you win fans: readers who eagerly read every word of your novels, and just as eagerly wait for your next novel. I’ll auto-buy anything new from John Sandford, John Grisham, and Nora Roberts. Someone once said that if you have 100 true fans, you have a business.