Writing Fiction: The Essential Tip For Your Novel’s Setting

I’ve had several questions about descriptive passages when writing fiction, specifically about how you make your settings “come alive.”

My advice is always to forget about writing long descriptions in your novel; focus primarily on your characters and plot. Readers read for the story, so your characters need to be the focus, always.

Let’s say you’ve recently visited a wonderful location — Hever Castle in Kent, England. Anne Boleyn spent some years of her childhood there. You had a wonderful time, and because you’re writing a mystery novel, you want to include a description of the castle and gardens. You could, of course, but why not consider putting the action front and center, rather than descriptions?