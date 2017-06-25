Book Marketing Questions: Platforms And Branding Made Simple

Book marketing: when someone says “you need a platform”

As we’ve said, for authors and writers, a platform is your readership. It’s people who’ve heard your name before. They’ve read one of your books and like it, and would read another one. Or maybe it’s followers on social media who know you’re writing a book, and are mildly curious about it.

Here’s the thing. Today, a platform equals INCOME. So, when you have social media followers, or blog readers, that translates to income. You’ve got your readers’ attention. You can direct that attention to others — if you’re an affiliate for a product. Or if you offer sponsored posts.

A platform is readers, which is attention, which translates (or so people hope) to income. Eventually.