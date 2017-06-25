Angela Booth

  • Join me on Google+
  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« How To Write A Novel: You Need Lots Of Bad Ideas | Main | Get Paid For Your Writing: How To Negotiate »

Book Marketing Questions: Platforms And Branding Made Simple

Book marketing: when someone says “you need a platform”

As we’ve said, for authors and writers, a platform is your readership. It’s people who’ve heard your name before. They’ve read one of your books and like it, and would read another one. Or maybe it’s followers on social media who know you’re writing a book, and are mildly curious about it.

Here’s the thing. Today, a platform equals INCOME. So, when you have social media followers, or blog readers, that translates to income. You’ve got your readers’ attention. You can direct that attention to others — if you’re an affiliate for a product. Or if you offer sponsored posts.

A platform is readers, which is attention, which translates (or so people hope) to income. Eventually.

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

Posted by on June 25, 2017 |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Writing Guides and Manuals

  • Happy Holidays Package
    Buy this on Selz
  • Write Commercial Fiction For Fun and Profit in Just 3 Days
    Buy this on Selz Sell digital downloads on Selz

Archives

More...