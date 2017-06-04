Get Clients: Pitch Your Writing With Proposal Generators

Online proposal (pitch) generators: they take the boredom out of pitching

Online proposal generators have become very popular, and for good reason. Back in the day, creating a proposal which looked great could take an hour — or much longer, if MS Word happened to be buggy that day.

Today, you can plug your pitching ideas into a proposal generator. You won’t necessarily spend less thinking time, but you’ll definitely spend less formatting and delivery time.

Disclosure: none of the following links are affiliate links. I don’t have a relationship with these companies. Please don’t take this list as a recommendation; it’s merely meant to give you an idea of what’s on offer.

This little list will get you started. However, there are many dozens of these apps. Type “online proposal generator” into Google to find more.