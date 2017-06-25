Angela Booth

Get Paid For Your Writing: How To Negotiate

Get paid: how do you know how much to charge?

I’ve covered that, and much more, in our new program, “How Much Do I Charge?” The Secret Strategies Of Writing For Money.

Negotiation makes writers uncomfortable, but if you want to charge more, it’s necessary. It can be fun, too.

Here’s an excerpt from “How Much Do I Charge?” The Secret Strategies Of Writing For Money on negotiating.

Get paid more when you negotiate

Your ability to charge what you want, and get it, depends on how well you negotiate.

Does that sound scary? It’s not; you just need practice in managing clients and your writing business.

You negotiate every day, with your children, your partner, with co-workers… even with yourself.

More...