Outlining Fiction And Nonfiction Made Easier: Do It Reverse

Reverse outlining: an easy way to improve your writing

If you hate outlining and just want to WRITE, I get it. I feel the same way. When I’m inspired, I just want to write — it’s imperative. Occasionally I give in to that impulse because I can’t help myself. Then, reverse outlining the material that I’ve written helps me to discover what I meant to say.

Here’s an example. You want to write an “About” page for your website. What should you include? Should you make the page chatty, and informal, or would it be more appropriate to use formal language?

It impossible to write an outline when you have no idea what you want to say. At times like this, just start writing. When you’ve finished, create a reverse outline.