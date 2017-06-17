Pitch Power: 5 Reasons To Pitch Your Writing Services

You’re selling your writing services. Sadly, getting great writing jobs is a challenge. You may not know (or believe) that amazing jobs are everywhere. They’re not advertised. You can get them however — consider pitching for them.

Freelance magazine writers are familiar with pitching: they write query letters. Authors who want a traditional publishing contract write proposals, and proposals are pitches.

If you’ve tried pitching, you know that it builds a profitable writing career. Not only do you get writing jobs you love, pitching builds your confidence as it builds your income.