Angela Booth

  • Join me on Google+
  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« Indie Author: When You’re Too Busy And Stressed To Write | Main

Self-Publishing Professional: How To Sell Your Services

Self-publishing pro: how do you get started?

A year ago, one of my writing students quit her day job, and then promptly became blocked. She decided that she had to go back to work. While she was job hunting, I suggested that she post on a self-publishers’ forum that she was ready to help others to publish their books. She managed to get some editing work right away.

Within a month, she had so much editing work that she had to stop advertising. When I last heard from her, she was back to full-time self-publishing, and doing a little editing on the side.

via www.justwriteabook.com

Posted by on June 03, 2017 |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Writing Guides and Manuals

  • Happy Holidays Package
    Buy this on Selz
  • Write Commercial Fiction For Fun and Profit in Just 3 Days
    Buy this on Selz Sell digital downloads on Selz

Archives

More...