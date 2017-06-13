Write Less, Earn More: Get Higher-Paying Writing Jobs

If you’re tired of low-paying gigs, forget the freelance marketplaces and other writing job venues. Pitch for unadvertised gigs.

When writers tell me that they don’t know where unadvertised gigs are the short answer is: they’re all around you. There are many, many more unadvertised, top-paying writing jobs than advertised ones. Only a tiny fraction of writing jobs are ever advertised.

Moreover, pitching is EASY. Just find a company for which you’d like to write, decide what you could write, and decide why your writing would be good for the company.