Write More, Sell More: 5 Tips To Make Dictation Work For You

Finally, around 2015, I made Dragon for Mac (Dragon Dictate at the time) part of my workflow. The software’s much, much better than it used to be. You can spend time on your writing, not on correcting egregious software errors.

It remains part of my workflow today, out of necessity, because today, writers need to write more to keep pace with all the added opportunities now available. We have more work that we can handle, and we need help.

After using voice recognition (VR) software on and off for 20 years, I’ve discovered a lot about myself, the creative process, and how to integrate VR into what I do. I hope the tips will help you.