A Simple, Powerful, Nonfiction Book Self-Publishing Checklist

Self-publishing: find a problem, offer a solution

Life is problems. We all have problems we’re not sure how to tackle. On the other hand, maybe we do know how to tackle a problem, but we want a simpler solution. Self-publishing offers huge opportunities for any writer who can identify problems which many people have. The “many people” is key.

So, nonfiction self-publishing, in our terms, consists of finding ONE problem, and offering ONE solution, in a book. Initially, an ebook. If you’re making sales, branch out, and offer a paperback. I wrote about books as assets, and how to make the most of those assets, here.

Posted by on July 24, 2017

