An Easy Writing Process When You Have No Time To Write

At our last writing group meeting, we talked about finding time to write. Several members shared their writing process. Some outlined, some didn’t. One member wrote on her phone in her car, before she started work each day. She said: “You can write more than you’d think in ten minutes a day.”

That got me thinking about my own writing process — and it helped me to change my process. I was in the habit of putting off writing, until I had at least an hour to devote to it. Over the past few months, finding that hour — even on a weekend — has been a hard challenge.