Author Marketing: 3 Tips To Get Traffic To Your Website

Author marketing is changing. Many authors believe that you don’t need a website, and the argument for and against author websites rages whenever new authors get together. The “for” group of authors maintain that a website is essential. The “against” authors believe that creating a page on Facebook is not only easier, but it’s more effective too. Why go to the trouble and on-going expense of your own website?

The biggest challenge with a website is getting traffic to your site. Facebook makes it simple to get traffic — all you need to do is advertise.

So, do you even need an author website?