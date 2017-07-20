Angela Booth

Book Cover Secrets: 4 Tips To Use Images To Sell More Books

Can a book cover help you to sell more books?

Yes, and no. Your book cover has one primary job: to gain readers’ attention. After that, your blurb (description) and your Look Inside pages need to do the heavy lifting.

A tip: a book cover is just that — a cover. You can change your cover at will. It’s what’s inside the book that counts. When a student obsesses about his cover because he can’t afford $2,000 for the top designer he feels his book deserves, I suggest that he sells what’s selling.

As the saying goes about putting lipstick on a pig… You never know what will sell. The market always decides. Maybe your amazing new book will be a wretched pig when it comes to sales.

