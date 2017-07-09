Fiction Writing Goals: Goals For You, And For Your Characters

Simple goals you can set for your fiction writing include:

A short-term goal — a goal for this week, or this month;

A couple of medium-term goals, for the next six months, or year;

Long-term goals, for where you hope to be in five or more years.

Start by setting a long-term goal. Where you do want your fiction writing to be in five years?

Even if you’ve previously set goals, deciding what you want to accomplish with your fiction writing is a real challenge. Allow yourself to dream. Whenever an inner voice suggests that a BIG magical goal is impossible for you to achieve, set it anyway. You never know what you can achieve until you get started.