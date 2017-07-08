Fiction Writing Tips For Beginners: Create A Character

Thinking of developing a fiction writing career? It’s almost a decade since Amazon released the Kindle and changed publishing forever. Today, hundreds of thousands of authors are self-publishing millions of books; fiction writing is hugely popular.

I just checked Amazon. In the past 30 days, 114, 000 ebooks were published on the Kindle Store. Of those ebooks, 12,500 were romance fiction (romance is the most popular genre), and 5,500 were mysteries.

Intimidating, right?

Short answer: no.

Consider this: if books weren’t selling, only die-hard, starving authors would be publishing. The competition should excite you, because it means that readers are buying our books.

Let look at some tips on character creation, because the easiest way to start a novel, or a short story, is to start with a single character.