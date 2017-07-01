Angela Booth

How To Sell More Books: 3 Tips To Help You To Sell

Want to sell more books? Know your readers

If you want to sell more books, your best bet is to sell them to people who know and love your work. In other words… get a mailing list. You need a way of getting in touch with your readers when you release a new book: a mailing list is the single surest (and free, almost) way of doing that.

Doing that already? Well done.

The next step is to clone your readers — in a sense.

Yes, we’re all individuals. However, readers of a fiction genre like mysteries, or a nonfiction category like self-help, are more similar than they’re different. When you know what those readers like in a book, that knowledge will help you to write books which appeal to them.

