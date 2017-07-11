Angela Booth

No Excuses: How To Write More And Sell More, Today

The “write more” trick: get inspired, then write what excites you

I’m sure that I frustrate my students, because these tales of misery and similar challenges get this answer: write more. Not what you’re writing now; write new stuff. Stuff that scares you and excites you.

You need to get inspired.

Creative guru Julia Cameron hits the mark when she talks about filling the well:

As artists we must learn to be self-nourishing. We must become alert enough to consciously replenish our creative resources as we draw on them — to restock the trout pond, so to speak. I call this process filling the well.

Take a moment to ask yourself: what am I most excited to write today?

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

Posted by on July 11, 2017

