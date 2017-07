We’re currently running more posts on self-publishing than any other topic because it’s a hugely popular area with freelancers. Despite the sales slump many authors saw late last year, interest in self-publishing continues to develop.

We’ve passed the midpoint of the year, so with that in mind, let’s look at some tips to help you to improve your self-publishing sales for the remainder of 2017.

Any improvement starts with seeing where you are right now.