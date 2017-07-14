Traditional Publishing: 4 Tips To Help You To Sell Your Novel

You’re writing a novel. Self-publishing seems too hard, so you want to sell your novel to a traditional publisher. Then the publisher will take care of publishing, so that you don’t have to worry.

We’ve had some questions about traditional publishing, and although I’m an crusader for self-publishing, traditional publishing can be hugely valuable for a new author. If nothing else, it dispels a lot of authors’ natural romanticism about writing, publishing, and marketing.

The first step is to write your novel.