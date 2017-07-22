Angela Booth

  • Join me on Google+
  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« Writing A Book? Create A Writing Habit With These 3 Tips | Main

Who Are You: The Art Of Authors’ Pen Names (And Getting Paid)

New authors tend to obsess about names.

Generally speaking, you can use any pen name you choose, but do try to eliminate confusion. Steer clear of a name associated with:

  • A real person whether alive or dead, famous or not, or a fictional character;
  • Another author — check Google. Google is your friend :-);
  • A place, an event, a song, a business, a product;
  • Anything trademarked, or which might sound as if it’s related to someone’s mark, or intellectual property;
  • A name in words of a language you don’t know, unless you are 100 per cent certain of the words’ meanings.

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

Posted by on July 22, 2017 |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Writing Guides and Manuals

  • Angela's Books
    If you need help with writing and marketing, Angela's books can help. Currently available as ebooks, watch for paperbacks coming soon.
  • Angela's Writing Classes
    Want to build your writing career, or start a writing business?

    Angela Booth offers online writing programs, writing classes, coaching and writing mentorships in: Web content creation, copywriting, blogging, self-publishing, and fiction.

    Discover Angela's Writing Classes today.

Archives

More...