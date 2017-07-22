Who Are You: The Art Of Authors’ Pen Names (And Getting Paid)

New authors tend to obsess about names.
Generally speaking, you can use any pen name you choose, but do try to eliminate confusion. Steer clear of a name associated with:
- A real person whether alive or dead, famous or not, or a fictional character;
- Another author — check Google. Google is your friend :-);
- A place, an event, a song, a business, a product;
- Anything trademarked, or which might sound as if it’s related to someone’s mark, or intellectual property;
- A name in words of a language you don’t know, unless you are 100 per cent certain of the words’ meanings.