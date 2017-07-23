Write Better Fiction When You Enhance Your Minor Characters

At one of our writers’ group meetings last year, we talked about minor characters, and our discussion has stuck in my mind.

When I create standard minor characters and walk-ons, such as the main character’s best friend, the waitress at the diner, and the car salesman, I look for opportunities to flesh out these characters a little in revision.

The benefits are huge. Not only will you write better fiction, you’ll have more fun doing it. Minor characters can help you to develop your major characters too.