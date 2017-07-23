Angela Booth

  • Join me on Google+
  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« You’re An Author: 4 Ways To Get More Out Of Your Book | Main

Write Better Fiction When You Enhance Your Minor Characters

At one of our writers’ group meetings last year, we talked about minor characters, and our discussion has stuck in my mind.

When I create standard minor characters and walk-ons, such as the main character’s best friend, the waitress at the diner, and the car salesman, I look for opportunities to flesh out these characters a little in revision.

The benefits are huge. Not only will you write better fiction, you’ll have more fun doing it. Minor characters can help you to develop your major characters too.

via peneloperedmont.com

Posted by on July 23, 2017 |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Writing Guides and Manuals

  • Angela's Books
    If you need help with writing and marketing, Angela's books can help. Currently available as ebooks, watch for paperbacks coming soon.
  • Angela's Writing Classes
    Want to build your writing career, or start a writing business?

    Angela Booth offers online writing programs, writing classes, coaching and writing mentorships in: Web content creation, copywriting, blogging, self-publishing, and fiction.

    Discover Angela's Writing Classes today.

Archives

More...