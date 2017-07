Your “write more” practice: build a habit

I have days when, if I paid attention to how I feel — woolly head, no ideas, bored with writing and with myself — I’d write very little.

Fortunately, I’ve developed habits which help me to write, even when I don’t feel like it. I have a list of projects, with deadlines, so I don’t need to force myself to write; it’s just something I do, without arguing with myself.

Let’s look at some tips which will help you to write more, and sell more.