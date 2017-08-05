A Writing Income From Short Stories: 3 Vital Questions Answered

1. How long “should” short stories be?

Short reads are popular with readers. Amazon helps you out too, with its various Short Reads categories. Here’s Amazon’s Bestsellers in Short Reads.

If you look at the left sidebar of the page, you’ll see how Amazon categorizes the Short Reads. “15 minutes — 1 to 11 pages” etc. Please be aware that you can’t add your short stories to the Short Reads categories yourself. Amazon does that automatically.

I suggest that you keep your short fiction at over 2,500 words. You’re less likely to get comments from Amazon — and readers — if you do this.