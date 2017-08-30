Angela Booth

  • Join me on Google+
  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« Your Blogging Mindset: Create A Writer’s Blog Which Sells | Main

Ebook Magic: Winning Ideas For Ebooks

He said there was no point in writing ebooks because:

  • The web. Everyone can find all the information they need, on anything;
  • He doesn’t have a blog, nor does he have an email list. Hence, no customers;
  • He’s late to the party — the golden age of self-publishing has come and gone;
  • He doesn’t know what to write about.

I’m not touching the first three comments. If I did, I’d be an idiot — which reminds me of a funny cartoon. You may have seen it. A man’s hunched over his computer late at night. He says to his wife: “I can’t come to bed yet, someone on the Internet is wrong.”

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

Posted by on August 30, 2017 |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Writing Guides and Manuals

  • Angela's Books
    If you need help with writing and marketing, Angela's books can help. Currently available as ebooks, watch for paperbacks coming soon.
  • Angela's Writing Classes
    Want to build your writing career, or start a writing business?

    Angela Booth offers online writing programs, writing classes, coaching and writing mentorships in: Web content creation, copywriting, blogging, self-publishing, and fiction.

    Discover Angela's Writing Classes today.

Archives

More...