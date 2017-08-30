Ebook Magic: Winning Ideas For Ebooks

He said there was no point in writing ebooks because:

The web. Everyone can find all the information they need, on anything;

He doesn’t have a blog, nor does he have an email list. Hence, no customers;

He’s late to the party — the golden age of self-publishing has come and gone;

He doesn’t know what to write about.

I’m not touching the first three comments. If I did, I’d be an idiot — which reminds me of a funny cartoon. You may have seen it. A man’s hunched over his computer late at night. He says to his wife: “I can’t come to bed yet, someone on the Internet is wrong.”