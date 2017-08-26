Fiction Secrets: 5 Tips To Write A Novella Fast

Write a novella, and sell it — fast

Did you know that when you write a novella, you can make as much income as you can writing a novel?

I asked a couple of self-publishing authors who specialize in short fiction how they priced their novellas — did they price them lower than novels? Both said that they invariably priced their novellas at either $2.99 or $3.99. They added some of their novellas to KDP Select, some they didn’t.

What you do with your novellas will vary according to what you want them to achieve for you.