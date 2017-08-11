Get Confident: Build Creativity Into Your Writing Day

Reasons you need to build creativity into your day
- It’s fun. At times, writing can seem like drudgery — you want to get away from your desk. You procrastinate, which leads to all kinds of problems. Playing (all creativity is play) eliminates the drudgery.
- Knowing that you can be creative on demand gives you confidence: in self-publishing, in working with clients, no matter what the task. You’ll have the confidence to take on larger, more lucrative projects.
- You’ll be more productive, and that productivity translates into income.
- You’ll prevent burn out. I’ve managed to burn out several times — incredibly stressful, and not fun.
Want to be more confident? Whenever writers complain to me that they lack confidence, I give them a few creative processes. Nothing builds confidence like creativity.