Get Confident: Build Creativity Into Your Writing Day

Reasons you need to build creativity into your day

It’s fun. At times, writing can seem like drudgery — you want to get away from your desk. You procrastinate, which leads to all kinds of problems. Playing (all creativity is play) eliminates the drudgery. Knowing that you can be creative on demand gives you confidence: in self-publishing, in working with clients, no matter what the task. You’ll have the confidence to take on larger, more lucrative projects. You’ll be more productive, and that productivity translates into income. You’ll prevent burn out. I’ve managed to burn out several times — incredibly stressful, and not fun.

Want to be more confident? Whenever writers complain to me that they lack confidence, I give them a few creative processes. Nothing builds confidence like creativity.