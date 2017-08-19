Angela Booth

Journaling To Build A Writing Habit (And Succeed As A Writer)

Want to become a successful writer? These two words will help: journaling, and habit. But why journal?

Journaling is more than just writing. Writers shy away from journaling because our time’s limited. Why write something you can’t sell?

It’s simple — journaling helps you to improve your writing, and sell it for more. Journaling isn’t a fluffy time-wasting activity; it’s pragmatic. You get more out of your writing time when you journal.

Essentially journaling is thinking on paper. And you know much more than you “think” you do. Here’s a great quote from Flannery O’Connor:

“I write because I don’t know what I think until I read what I say.”

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

Pin It!

