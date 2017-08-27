Outlining Fiction: Your Secret Weapon

What’s your biggest challenge in fiction writing? For me, and for other writers too, judging by my students, it’s keeping everything organized, so that we can press on with our projects, and get them done.

Looking at my physical desk right now, I have three journals for novels, a day book for my clients’ marketing schedules, a thick folder with novel and story outlines… and that’s just what’s in front of my monitor.

(I love it when people post images of their wonderful computer setups; I’m so envious. Half the time I can’t even find my keyboard. :-))

Ideally of course, we’d all go paperless. Your mileage may vary, but I need to use pens and paper for fiction; otherwise I block.