Three Valuable Writing Mistakes: What I’ve Learned

Three writing mistakes: my best teachers

The following three mistakes have been some of my biggest and best teachers on the path to success.

Perfectionism As Procrastination

If you ever struggle to write, a large part of the problem might be the issue of using perfectionism as a form of procrastination.

Trying to think of the perfect sentence, or the ideal choice of word, can lead to a mental paralysis which stops you getting anything done.

I’ve found that it is a lot more effective for me to write something imperfectly and then come back to it later. It’s a lot easier to improve average writing over time than it is to go from a blank page to something superb at the first time of trying.

