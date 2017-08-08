Angela Booth

Write Fiction For Readers: 3 Tips For Narrative Drive

Write fiction that’s powered by narrative drive

What’s narrative drive? It’s what makes your story involving, and keeps it moving.

I’m currently watching Hostages on Netflix, the original Israeli version. The main character is a surgeon who’s about to operate on the Israeli prime minister. Terrorists seize the family in their home: the surgeon’s told that she must murder the prime minister when she operates on him, or her family will die.

What will the surgeon do? Will she choose her family, or the prime minister? Who will live, and who will die? That’s the story question. It powers the narrative — it’s the narrative drive.

Here’s the thing. Narrative drive results from deliberate strategies engineered by the writer. It’s not accidental. It won’t just happen because you’re a good person who’s kind to children and animals.

You must create narrative drive, and use it to power your short stories and novels.

