Write To Sell: More Secrets You Can Use Today

You’re a commercial writer, which means that you write to sell.

Writing isn’t a hobby for you, although chances are that it was a hobby before it became your profession. This means that your income counts, so it pays to be ruthless when it comes to conserving your writing time, and treating your writing like a business.

A little while ago a writer asked me for “writing secrets”. The short answer is: write. Write a lot.

Of course, there are additional secrets for success when you write to sell, so let’s look at them.