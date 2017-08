Your blog is an essential tool for your writing career, no matter what kind of writing you do. This week I’ve been working with writers who aren’t getting the results from their blog which they could be getting.

One writer’s been blogging for three years. He said: “Everyone says that you need a blog, but I don’t see it.” He’s yet to get his first client from his blog.

Which brings us to mindset.

Your blog isn’t divorced from your writing business; it’s an integral part of it.