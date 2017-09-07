Angela Booth

7 Writing Ideas: Get Ready For The Holiday Season

Writing ideas: think of writing services, plus products to sell

Companies large and small are super-busy at this time of year. They don’t have the time for all the marketing they want to do, and this is where you, the hustling freelance writer, come to the rescue.

Make a list of all the writing services you might offer which would help businesses to increase their profits between October and January.

Remember to create products too. How long would it take you to write a couple of Christmas short stories, and publish them as an ebook? Or perhaps a nonfiction guide to (anything you like), which would help readers to cope with the holidays?

Let’s look at some other writing ideas — this list is by no means comprehensive. Use the list to brainstorm services and products which you could create and sell to make this your best-ever Christmas.

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

Posted by on September 25, 2017

