Fiction Author: 3 Tips For Writing A Series Of Novels

If you’re a fiction author, I’m sure you’ve heard that series sell. This was brought home to me recently when I released several standalone novels under my pen names, and only one novel gained traction. I’m sure this novel received a boost from two previously-published short stories which featured the characters from the novel.

There’s a lesson there. My new resolution: write series, stop writing standalones.

Many genres lend themselves to series: romance, fantasy, mysteries, science fiction, and more.