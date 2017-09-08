Angela Booth

  • Join me on Google+
  • Join me on Twitter: @angee

Search

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« Social Media Kickstart For Self-Publishers: 5 Tips | Main | Self-Publishing: My Book Isn’t Selling, Should I Rewrite It? »

Fiction Author: 3 Tips For Writing A Series Of Novels

If you’re a fiction author, I’m sure you’ve heard that series sell. This was brought home to me recently when I released several standalone novels under my pen names, and only one novel gained traction. I’m sure this novel received a boost from two previously-published short stories which featured the characters from the novel.

There’s a lesson there. My new resolution: write series, stop writing standalones.

Many genres lend themselves to series: romance, fantasy, mysteries, science fiction, and more.

via www.fabfreelancewriting.com

Posted by on September 08, 2017 |

| | | | Pin It! | | |

Comments

About

Writing Guides and Manuals

  • Angela's Books
    If you need help with writing and marketing, Angela's books can help. Currently available as ebooks, watch for paperbacks coming soon.
  • Angela's Writing Classes
    Want to build your writing career, or start a writing business?

    Angela Booth offers online writing programs, writing classes, coaching and writing mentorships in: Web content creation, copywriting, blogging, self-publishing, and fiction.

    Discover Angela's Writing Classes today.

Archives

More...