Master Blurbs: Create Book Descriptions Which Sell Books

Do blurbs (book descriptions) help you to sell books?

You’ve attracted a reader’s attention with your cover. The reader decides that your title sounds promising, so he reads your blurb to assess whether he wants to read your book.

Your sole aim in writing a blurb is to trigger a click to the Buy button; consider it a tease.

When I’m working with my self-publishing students, I always check out their blurbs — a good blurb can turn a book’s fortunes around.

With an appropriate blurb:

  • A book which isn’t selling starts to sell;
  • A book that’s doing well sells more.

