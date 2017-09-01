Social Media Kickstart For Self-Publishers: 5 Tips

Someone once said that it doesn’t matter what kind of marketing you do as long as you market consistently. Today, many authors tell me that “social media doesn’t sell books.” They believe that for self-publishing authors, only advertising sells. And that only sometimes.

The challenge is that while authors can have demonstrable success with social media, it depends on who you are.

Social media: it depends on who you are

If you’re an author who sells thousands of dollars worth of books each day, you can use social media as zero-cost advertising. Your fans want to hear from you, so promote away; they’ll love it, and they’ll buy.