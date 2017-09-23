Write Fiction When You Have No Time: Apps To Help

Favorite apps to write spare-time fiction

Here are my favorites. Some are Mac-only, but most have Windows equivalents. If I know an an equivalent, I’ll suggest it.

Evernote (Mac and Windows): all in one, does everything, everywhere

My all-time favorite app which I’ve been using since 2009. Evernote’s benefit is that I can take everything with me. It takes just a second to create a new note on my phone, or to write in a note I created on my computer.

You can create an audio note quickly too, if you’ve just thought of something when you’re out and about. (Avoid using it when driving.)