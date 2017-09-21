Angela Booth

Writing Fiction: The Rule Of 3 To The Rescue

It’s horribly easy to lose your way when you’re writing fiction. You’re zooming through a novel, and it’s all going so well. You’ll finish the book in record time.

Then it all goes to heck. You hate your characters, and your plot doesn’t make sense. How on earth will you clean up the garbage and hit your deadline?

The Rule of Three to the rescue.

Why three? Three is a mystical number which occurs over and over in world’s major religions, in mythology, and even in fairy tales: three wishes, for example. If you have a superstitious bent, you’ve heard that bad (or good) things come in threes.

Posted by on September 21, 2017

