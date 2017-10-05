5 Simple Tips To Help You To Write A Novel

I hate pessimism. Nevertheless, it’s important to temper your enthusiasm with a little caution.

Words like “write a novel” will awaken your inner editor, and this can be disastrous when you’re writing first draft material. Tell yourself (and your inner editor), that you’re NOT writing a novel. You’re writing words, which one day may become a novel.

In that spirit, avoid placing demands on your creativity. Allow yourself to write. Accept whatever words come. After more years spent writing than I care to remember, I know that this one vital tip will ensure that you complete your first draft.

Onward to the tips.