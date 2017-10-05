5 Tips To Help You To Market Your Writing On Your Website

1. Pretty is as pretty does: keep it simple

Keep it simple because… your website will break. Guaranteed. No website survives changes that you make, and that your web host makes, unscathed. Things break.

Imagine yourself a year from today, or even a week from today. You’ve just set up an expensive advertising push. Then you realize that your Buy buttons aren’t working, or that your site isn’t up. (Sigh…)

It happens. For this reason, I recommend that you buy a hosted solution; if it breaks, they fix it.