All Aboard For Our First Short Stories Class

Today, you can make money writing fiction — short fiction. That hasn’t always been the case. For many years, writing short fiction was a no-no.

Then Amazon developed the Kindle Store and self-publishing became popular, creating a renaissance in short fiction.

Authors love writing short stories and selling them as ebooks. They can publish faster. They can charge $2.99 for a 10,000 word short story, or a 100,000 word novel. Stories take a lot less time to write.

Readers want an emotional hit fast; they can read a story in minutes, rather than hours.

You can write a story in your spare time. If you’re new to writing fiction, you can learn the elements of writing fiction more easily — short stories are much easier to control than a novel.