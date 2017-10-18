Build Your Platform: The Most Effective Way To Market Your Writing

From Publicity And Marketing Magic For Writers: How To Build Your Writing Platform And Sell More Every Day, my latest book for writers:

Today’s challenge for writers: attention and visibility

Today, every writer struggles for attention. It doesn’t matter what you write, whether you write web content, marketing copy, blogs, books… Writers for struggle for ongoing visibility. Companies do too.

How do you get that attention/ visibility?

If you’re working for a big company, you may be tasked with maintaining social media accounts, or the company blog. Or with writing Pay Per Click advertising, and managing advertising campaigns, so that that your big company can rise above the noise.

On the other hand, if you’re a solo operator, you get to do the social media accounts and the advertising yourself.