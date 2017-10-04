Use Content Marketing To Sell Your Books: 5 Tips

Let’s define content marketing first. What is it?

Basically, content marketing involves creating and sharing online content like blog posts, social media posts, audios (podcasting) and videos. Although content sells, content market is not direct selling. Rather, your aim is to build interest in your books, and name recognition.

You could call content marketing a form of advertising, if you wish, but it’s much more than that. For writers and authors, content marketing is a way of building your platform.

Let’s look at some tips to help you to get to grips with content marketing.